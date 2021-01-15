Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $377.97. 215,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $382.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

