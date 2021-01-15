Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 209.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.23. 150,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,656. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $245.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

