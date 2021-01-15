Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up about 1.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $41,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Nestlé in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.65. 1,224,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,646. The firm has a market cap of $324.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

