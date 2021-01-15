Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Cuts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for approximately 1.8% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in ASML were worth $66,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 241.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 382.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $15.41 on Friday, reaching $529.24. The stock had a trading volume of 36,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $546.40. The stock has a market cap of $222.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.75.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

