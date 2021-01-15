Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 1.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.05% of Zoetis worth $39,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.91. The company had a trading volume of 35,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.31. The company has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

