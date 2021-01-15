Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,450 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,506. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $179.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

