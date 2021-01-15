Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7,495.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,651 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

UL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,277. The stock has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

