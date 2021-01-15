Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $10.60 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,196 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the software company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.27.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,266 shares in the company, valued at $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,148 shares of company stock worth $3,845,820. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded down $3.76 on Friday, hitting $459.51. The company had a trading volume of 98,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $220.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

