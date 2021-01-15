Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $10.65 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 423,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $7,800,000. Ossiam lifted its position in Truist Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 214,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,445. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

