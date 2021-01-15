Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $12.27 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,052,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 93,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 41,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,025,291. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

