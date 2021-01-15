Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $12.60 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,987 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 491,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,671,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $259.45. 26,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,973. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 94.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

