Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $19.41 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $8,207,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,777,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in PayPal by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.21. 332,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.61.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.