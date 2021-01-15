Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $19.63 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,590 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Fiserv by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,221,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,116,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $108.03. The company had a trading volume of 239,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,209. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

