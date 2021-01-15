Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $24.91 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 97.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,734 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $24,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,966. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.20. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

