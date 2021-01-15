Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $45.78 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 997,976 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after buying an additional 198,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Starbucks by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,101 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,285,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $241,772,000 after buying an additional 312,136 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 205,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,660. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

