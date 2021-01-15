Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $46.81 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,172 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,938 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.3% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $46,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.3% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.39. 114,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,015,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $105.63. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.