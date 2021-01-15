Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $8.76 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 147.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $46,560,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,204 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $43,024,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $25.00. 445,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,461,074. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.