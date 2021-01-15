Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.2% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $45,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 25,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.