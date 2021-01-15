Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 538,615 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 948.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538,615 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $12,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 742.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,923,000.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,418 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.