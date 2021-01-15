Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 591 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after buying an additional 646,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,509 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,155,000 after purchasing an additional 36,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $7.63 on Friday, hitting $295.22. 57,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,258. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.69. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $306.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.16.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

