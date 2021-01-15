Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 9,271 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $33,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 661,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $82.98. The stock had a trading volume of 345,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

