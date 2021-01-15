Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 104.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6,229.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

NYSE KEYS traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.01. 21,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

