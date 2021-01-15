Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 168.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 98.0% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $12.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,743.05. 51,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,164. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,843.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,764.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,611.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,824.24.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

