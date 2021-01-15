Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 1,907 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,444,000 after buying an additional 290,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,803,000 after acquiring an additional 137,617 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,007,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,707,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.31. 18,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.39. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

