Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,462 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. 2,322,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,423,797. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.