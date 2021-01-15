Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,972 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 519,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

