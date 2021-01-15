Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,843.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $12.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,752.95. 40,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,040. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,847.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,770.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,615.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

