Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 3,141 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $13,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,588,000 after acquiring an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 95.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,862. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

