Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,733 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.54.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,348,287 shares of company stock worth $64,923,383 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $58.98. 358,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,178,832. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.13.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

