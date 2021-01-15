Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Capitalization Tops $9,525.68

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $9,525.68 and approximately $554.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00112484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00252227 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00063542 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059476 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

Gold Poker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.