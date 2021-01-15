Goldcoin (GLC) Price Tops $0.0473 on Exchanges

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 64.9% against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $5,933.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.46 or 0.00393406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

