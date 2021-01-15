GoldFund 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $48.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $79,980.98 and $48.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 48.9% lower against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006992 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007737 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000158 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

