Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $91.56 and last traded at $91.61. Approximately 14,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 18,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVIP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 11,905.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 66,787 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,010,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

