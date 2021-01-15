Gossip Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $25.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $23,237.52 and approximately $25.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016070 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

