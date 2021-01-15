Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRDDY) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.61 and last traded at $25.61. 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.