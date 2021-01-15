Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €24.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €24.50 ($28.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GYC. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €23.44 ($27.57).

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) stock opened at €20.86 ($24.54) on Friday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.68.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

