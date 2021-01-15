Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Sinclair Broadcast Group makes up 1.4% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned 0.06% of Sinclair Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.16. 31,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $34.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.