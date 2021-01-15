Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 589.8% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.96. 28,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.90. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

