Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys Shares of 35,910 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 2.0% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,025,000 after purchasing an additional 190,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 168,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 145,469 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,042,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,978,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $56.79. 2,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

