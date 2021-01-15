Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Invests $1.41 Million in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,627 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. McDonald’s comprises 1.4% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.93. 124,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,139. The company has a market cap of $156.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.84 and its 200 day moving average is $211.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

