Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 8.3% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,709,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $6,060,000.

VB traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,425. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $209.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.22.

