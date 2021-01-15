Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 631,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,442 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,430,000 after buying an additional 556,997 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,023,000 after buying an additional 162,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,027. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $8.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.22%.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.