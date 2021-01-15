Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,775,000. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 8.7% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $3.69 on Friday, reaching $349.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,774. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $358.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.91.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

