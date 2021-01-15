Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $141.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,031. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $147.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.