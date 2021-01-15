Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 80,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 27,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $126.56. 43,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

