GravityCoin Market Cap Achieves $90,275.68 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $90,275.68 and approximately $2,987.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00039848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00113562 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00064888 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00246576 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00059899 BTC.

GravityCoin Token Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,075,067 tokens. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.