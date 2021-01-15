Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.50

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.50 and traded as high as $18.90. Green Plains shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 415,874 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $657.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 66.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Green Plains by 131.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Green Plains by 262.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $155,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

