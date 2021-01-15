Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.47 million, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 274.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 483.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 85.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,616 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

