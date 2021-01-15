Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Down 29.6% in December

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the December 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter worth about $1,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 93.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.04. 72,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,509. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.21. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 16.48%.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

