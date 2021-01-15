Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.17

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as high as $8.07. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 114,718 shares.
The company has a market cap of $283.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter.
About Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.
Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.