Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.17

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as high as $8.07. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 114,718 shares.

The company has a market cap of $283.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLRE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 413.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

